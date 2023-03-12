Report – Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk reach verbal agreement on undisputed heavyweight title fight

WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, and WBA, IBO, IBF, and WBO heavyweight gold holder, Oleksandr Usyk have reportedly reached a verbal agreement on a title fight – which will attempt to determine an undisputed heavyweight champion for the first time in a four belt era.

According to an initial report from Fight Freaks Unite, Fury and Usyk have now reached a verbal agreement on a potential April fight at Wembley Stadium in London, England – in a bid to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Initially a sticking point for the long-awaited heavyweight showdown between the duo was the proposed 70/30 revenue split in favor of Fury – which undefeated Ukraine puncher, Usyk had first taken issue with.

However, according to WBA president, Jesus Mendoza, a breakthrough has been reached between the duo, with handlers for both informing the former how a tentative agreement has been reached, ahead of contract talks.

“It seems Oleksandr Usyk versus Tyson Fury will happen,” Mendoza said. “There is an agreement between Usyk and Fury. They will provide a contract and dates. They are basically saying an agreement has been reached, let’s work on the contracts.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Tyson Fury most recently competed in December of last year

Boasting an undefeated 33-0-1 professional record, Morecambe native, Tyson Fury managed to most recently secure a third career win over veteran, Derek Chisora with a tenth round TKO win back in December of last year at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, retaining his WBC heavyweight crown.

As for Usyk, the undefeated former cruiserweight has landed an impressive 20-0 professional record, twice defeating British heavyweight standout, Anthony Joshua in a title victory and immediate defense in his last two ring walks – the most recent of which came in August of last year in Saudi Arabia.

First winning the heavyweight titles currently held by Usyk back in November 2015, Fury travelled to Dusseldorf, Germany – defeating Russian veteran, Wladimir Klitschko.