Tyson Fury’s Cutman Shuts Downs Glove Tampering Conspiracy

Tyson Fury’s cutman Stitch Duran has spoken out to shut down a conspiracy theory surrounding his fighters win over Deontay Wilder.

‘The Gypsy King’ stopped Wilder inside seven rounds during their highly anticipated heavyweight rematch last weekend. In the first fight the ringside judges controversially scored the bout a draw despite Fury dominating most of the fight. He left no doubt in the rematch dominating from the opening bell and forcing his opponents’ corner to throw in the towel mid-way through the fight.

The American has come out and made the most unusual excuse for losing. He claimed his ring walk costume was too heavy and impacted his performance. Something the designer has since rebuked.

Now, his fans have begun making claims which are just as strange. One prominent conspiracy gathered some pace. Many fans believe Fury’s gloves were somehow tampered with allowing him to punch without cushioning in the gloves.

The video below started the conspiracy and has almost one million view on YouTube. It appears to show Fury’s hands moving in an unnatural way during the fight.

Speaking to Boxing Social, the legendary cutman played down any conspiracy and ensure everything was above board on the gloves situation, he said.

“I’ll give you the facts, the Nevada State Athletic Commission is one of the best commissions in the world.

“They handle the gloves until it’s time to put them on. There was no tampering whatsoever. I was there. It’s just a big myth.

“It didn’t happen. That’s why you have the inspectors there to make sure everything is followed within the guidelines. None of that happened, but it’s good for discussion.

“It’s going to fade away. It’s not even true, it’s not even close to being true.” (Transcribed by Sports Bible)

