Tyron Woodley Reacts To Not Being Included In UFC On ESPN+ Promo

Tyron Woodley reacts to not being included in the new promo to promote the fact that the UFC is now featured on ESPN and ESPN+.

The UFC welterweight champion has had a rocky road with the promotion and its President Dana White. This has not been a well-kept secret as both sides have fired out some harsh words about each other.

Woodley got nixed from his title defense against Colby after it was planned for January at UFC 233. Now, with Woodley being cleared to return to full training there will likely be an answer as to who he’ll fight next. The belief is that he’ll fight at UFC 235 takes place on March 2. Whether that will be against Covington or Kamaru Usman remains to be seen.

ESPN recently released a promo to hype the fact that the UFC is coming to the television network and its streaming service. Woodley isn’t featured in the promo and reacted to that fact by when he tweeted, “Glad I was included again.”

Glad I was included again https://t.co/ExUKiUPFEA — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) January 2, 2019

The television network will be airing 30 total UFC shows in 2019, which ended the FOX era. This agreement between the two companies provides for 15 live UFC events to stream exclusively on ESPN+. Each event will be branded “UFC on ESPN+ Fight Night” and will deliver a full card of 12 UFC bouts.

The UFC will still have pay-per-view events, as well as the UFC Fight Pass streaming service, even though live fight cards will be shown on ESPN+.

