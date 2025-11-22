Tyron Woodley set to replace Chris Weidman and fight Anderson Silva

Most Valuable Promotions has announced that on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua, we will see Tyron Woodley battle Anderson Silva in a boxing match.

As we know, Tyron Woodley has had a pretty interesting career in combat sports. His run to the UFC welterweight championship was pretty special, and he was able to hold the belt for quite some time – even if many didn’t give him the respect that he really deserved given what he was able to accomplish. Either way, though, he went on a great run, before it came to a crashing end at the hands of Kamaru Usman.

Ever since then, Tyron Woodley hasn’t exactly tasted a whole lot of success. He proceeded to go on a notable losing streak towards the end of his spell with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and from there, he ventured into boxing, where he was twice beaten by Jake Paul, being knocked out by ‘The Problem Child’ in their rematch.

Recently, it was suggested that Chris Weidman would be making his way into the boxing ring in order to fight Anderson Silva, the man who he battled and defeated twice in mixed martial arts. Unfortunately, that will no longer be happening, and it now seems like Tyron Woodley will be taking on the responsibility of facing off against ‘The Spider’.

Tyron Woodley set for Anderson Silva fight

The contest is currently scheduled to take place on Friday December 19 as part of the aforementioned Paul vs Joshua card in Miami, Florida. It will be fought at 195 pounds, meaning it will go down as a cruiserweight bout. Woodley spent the majority of his MMA days at 170, whereas Silva regularly competed at 185.

Some will speculate as to whether or not this is a fight that needs to happen but given the bizarre nature of the actual main event, anything else is going to seem pretty normal by comparison. For now, all we can do is sit back and wait to see how it unfolds, and hopefully, we will be able to get an entertaining fight out of it.