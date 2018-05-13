Twitter Reacts To Finish-Packed UFC 224

UFC 224 went down tonight (Saturday, May 12, 2018) from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The night was headlined by a women’s bantamweight title tilt between champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Raquel Pennington. The challenger hung tough for the better part of five rounds, but she was ultimately outgunned by the champion. After steadily dismantling Pennington, Nunes got her out of there in the fifth round with a final volley of ground and pound. It was Nunes’ third successful title defense.

The co-headliner saw middleweight finishers Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Kelvin Gastelum go to battle. Gastelum had to survive an extended period beneath Jacare in the first, but he did so and came on strong over the final ten minutes. The Brazilian was exhausted after pursuing the finish, and the Arizonan capitalized by taking it to him. Jacare was still able to land hard and flush, but Gastelum was completely unfazed. Jacare, meanwhile, was very much the worse for wear. The young up-and-comer emerged with a hard-fought decision victory in enemy territory, perhaps the most significant of his career.

See how Twitter reacted to these pivotal matchups below:

My prediction: Round 3 No Contest (Fighters realized they are in love with each other and refused to contnue) — smoogy (@smoogymma) May 13, 2018

but the established couples are too good! 🙁 — Leg Kickin Tacos (@LegKickTKO) May 13, 2018

nunes by however she wants — pressley nietering (@pressme) May 13, 2018

in my country we have a saying about Amanda Nunes.

In the jungle, the mighyy jungle, the lioness feeds tonight. — superCalo (@superCalo) May 13, 2018

Amanda is whipping Rocky's leg's ass — Leg Kickin Tacos (@LegKickTKO) May 13, 2018

Cyborg would wreck Nunes — Lord Honky Humungus (@Mr_Honky) May 13, 2018

i just dont think Pennington has a path to victory at this point… she just has to hope Nunes gasses out. #ufc224 — E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) May 13, 2018

Perfect example why you shouldn’t let a fighter continue if THEY say they’re done. #UFCRio — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) May 13, 2018

Amanda Nunes is the second longest reigning female Bantamweight champion, second most title defences, first openly gay champion in the UFC, and the first Brazilian BW champion! #UFC224 #AndStill — Alex Scaffidi (@alex_scaffidi) May 13, 2018

Wow. Nunes brings everyone into the Octagon for the interview. Nunes is emotional with Ansaroff. Torres visibly concerned and wiping off Pennington. Says they'll get a beer after and celebrate friendship. #UFC224 pic.twitter.com/1fFW55bTuP — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) May 13, 2018

Nunes: This was my hardest fight because I like these girls [Rocky & Tecia] so much. But when it comes to defending my belt, I have to do it. But we're going to go out and have a beer and celebrate our friendship. I'm not crying, you're crying#UFC224 — Sherdog.com (@sherdogdotcom) May 13, 2018

Coaches should throw that towel…sad — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 13, 2018

"It's a tough call"

No it's not. Your job is one of support for the fighter. Support the fighter. Second, if you thought she was gonna pull something off if she went back out there, maybe we were watching a different fight. #UFC224 — Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) May 13, 2018

I don’t know… it’s not always about winning the fight. Sometimes it’s literally only about not quitting. Sometimes that IS the fight.

I’m not saying it’s right, I’m just saying that there’s a LOT of regret associated with quitting… those are moments you never get back. — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) May 13, 2018

Reminder: Jacare made alopecia tap. 🐊 https://t.co/i0XullTalT — Eric Jackman (@NewYorkRic) May 13, 2018

I got Jacare. I think he can get this to the ground by hook or by crook. More big wins left in him. #UFC224 — Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) May 13, 2018

Gastelum has been good to me as an underdog, but he allows people in on his hips too easily for me to pick him against Souza. Played “fight won’t see round 3” at -132 for 1.5 units. #UFC224 https://t.co/nNBzDCv8g8 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) May 13, 2018

I miss the days of Kelvin Gastelum missing weight because now I can't call him Fatselum any more — Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) May 13, 2018

WHAT A FIGHT. HOLY SHIT. #UFC224 — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) May 13, 2018

Jacare won that third round. He looked like a zombie, but he landed more shots and scored a takedown. — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) May 13, 2018

@jordanbreen and I have spent the last 5 minutes on Skype screaming at Kelvin Gastelum to do something. #UFC224 — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) May 13, 2018

Very impressive takedown defense by Kelvin. #UFC224 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) May 13, 2018

Well that was a fight right there. Both guys had moments where they just decided that they weren’t going to lose. pic.twitter.com/p9aui7nNYj — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) May 13, 2018

I have it 30-30. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) May 13, 2018

WHAT A FIGHT!!! — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) May 13, 2018

What a fight. Jacare gave everything. Gastelum was up to the test. R3 was teeter-totter. I think Gastelum landed enough in the third to win 29-28. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) May 13, 2018