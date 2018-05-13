Twitter Reacts To Finish-Packed UFC 224

Photo by Perry Nelson for USA TODAY News

UFC 224 went down tonight (Saturday, May 12, 2018) from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The night was headlined by a women’s bantamweight title tilt between champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Raquel Pennington. The challenger hung tough for the better part of five rounds, but she was ultimately outgunned by the champion. After steadily dismantling Pennington, Nunes got her out of there in the fifth round with a final volley of ground and pound. It was Nunes’ third successful title defense.

The co-headliner saw middleweight finishers Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Kelvin Gastelum go to battle. Gastelum had to survive an extended period beneath Jacare in the first, but he did so and came on strong over the final ten minutes. The Brazilian was exhausted after pursuing the finish, and the Arizonan capitalized by taking it to him. Jacare was still able to land hard and flush, but Gastelum was completely unfazed. Jacare, meanwhile, was very much the worse for wear. The young up-and-comer emerged with a hard-fought decision victory in enemy territory, perhaps the most significant of his career.

See how Twitter reacted to these pivotal matchups below:

