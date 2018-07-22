Twitter Reacts To Anthony Smith’s Obliteration Of Shogun At UFC Hamburg

Earlier today (Sun. July 22, 2018) the UFC hit Hamburg, Germany from the Barclaycard Arena for UFC Fight Night 134.

In the night’s main event, No. 8-ranked and former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua went head-to-head with rising 205-pound challenger Anthony “Lionheart” Smith. Both men were looking to get into the title contention conversation with a big win.

The co-main event featured another light heavyweight match-up between two of the division’s best, as Glover Teixeira took on Corey Anderson.

There were plenty of other great fights on the card, and you can check out the mixed martial arts (MMA) community’s reaction on Twitter here:

Great job @CoreyA_MMA great work from start to finish. Always new you had that in you. Great work! Congrats!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 22, 2018

Quality win for Corey Anderson on short notice. 30-27 scores over Glover Teixeira. He says he's not a candidate for the Alexander Gustafsson fight on Aug. 4 because it would be too much on his wife and team, but he's looking for a fight to get him to a title shot next. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 22, 2018

Ok this one is going to be a finish… #UFCHamburg — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 22, 2018

ANTHONY SMITH FINISHES SHOGUN RUA! FIRST ROUND KO!#UFCHamburg — Wesley Riddle (@AllThatMMA) July 22, 2018

Holly **** that was vicious!!! #UFCHamburg — Truck Gordon (@TruckMMA_UFC) July 22, 2018

Anthony Smith bulldozes Shogun. Lionheart has arrived. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 22, 2018

Well there go the Shogun title hopes, quite possibly forever. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 22, 2018

Anthony Smith is the new legend killer of the light heavyweight division. Wow. #UFCHamburg — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 22, 2018

Utter destruction from Smith. Rua isn't him home. Left a part of himself on the canvas after that KO — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) July 22, 2018

Still want Shogun-DC? — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) July 22, 2018

Oh my. Anthony Smith just did terrible, terrible things to Shogun Rua. Ridiculously impressive. How did this man ever make middleweight?! #UFCHamburg — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 22, 2018

Beautiful performance by Anthony Smith. Perfect. Calm. Countered perfectly. Right hand wobbles Shogun Rua and he puts him away seconds later. Rua still a warrior, never went down, but he was out on his feet. Vicious finish by Smith, who looks great so far at 205. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 22, 2018