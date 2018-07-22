Twitter Reacts To Anthony Smith’s Obliteration Of Shogun At UFC Hamburg

Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier today (Sun. July 22, 2018) the UFC hit Hamburg, Germany from the Barclaycard Arena for UFC Fight Night 134.

In the night’s main event, No. 8-ranked and former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua went head-to-head with rising 205-pound challenger Anthony “Lionheart” Smith. Both men were looking to get into the title contention conversation with a big win.

The co-main event featured another light heavyweight match-up between two of the division’s best, as Glover Teixeira took on Corey Anderson.

There were plenty of other great fights on the card, and you can check out the mixed martial arts (MMA) community’s reaction on Twitter here:

