Twitter Reacts To Donald Cerrone Toppling Al Iaquinta At UFC Ottawa

UFC Ottawa went down from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada earlier tonight (Sat. May 4, 2019).
In the main event of the night, top-ranked lightweights Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Al Iaquinta went to war. Both men landed some heavy leather inside the cage, but it was “Cowboy” who landed the better of the shots, knocking down “Ragin” several times throughout the course of the 25 minutes.
After all five rounds concluded, the judges deemed Cerrone worthy of the unanimous decision victory. It was truly a spectacular performance by the longtime UFC veteran. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the fight on Twitter:
