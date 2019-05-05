Twitter Reacts To Donald Cerrone Toppling Al Iaquinta At UFC Ottawa

Spread the word!













UFC Ottawa went down from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada earlier tonight (Sat. May 4, 2019).

In the main event of the night, top-ranked lightweights Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Al Iaquinta went to war. Both men landed some heavy leather inside the cage, but it was “Cowboy” who landed the better of the shots, knocking down “Ragin” several times throughout the course of the 25 minutes.

After all five rounds concluded, the judges deemed Cerrone worthy of the unanimous decision victory. It was truly a spectacular performance by the longtime UFC veteran. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the fight on Twitter:

Great fight!!! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) May 5, 2019

Cowboy vs. McGregor is the fight. It was in January, when Cowboy moved back to 155 and got a win. It is even more so now. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 5, 2019

I don’t care if you like him or you don’t. @Cowboycerrone is a bad ass mother fucker!! #ufcOttawa @ufc #fightofthenight — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) May 5, 2019

WHAT A FIGHT.



Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone should get the win here but what an absolute battle for all five rounds. This might be the best Cowboy has ever been. #UFCOttawa — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) May 5, 2019

Donald Cerrone was a man in full tonight. He has stuck to his strengths and ever so slowly over time reduced his weaknesses. Far from a perfect fighter, but so fully cognizant of who he is, what works and why he fights. What a performance. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) May 5, 2019

Cerrone is a crazy person breaking out the 12 punch combo and flying knee – switch stance flying knee after already having secured the victory, love it though #UFCOttawa — Louis Smolka (@LASTSAMURAIUFC) May 5, 2019

What a fight. ESPN has to love the product UFC has given them. The cards and main events have delivered. — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) May 5, 2019