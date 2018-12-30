Twitter Reacts To Amanda Nunes’ KO Win Over Cris Cyborg At UFC 232

Last night (Sat. December 29, 2018) UFC 232 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from The Forum in Inglewood, California. It was the UFC’s final event of 2018.

In the co-main event of the night, Amanda Nunes made UFC history. The 135-pound champion stepped into the Octagon and defeated Cris Cyborg for the 145-pound title. Nunes finished Cyborg, who hadn’t lost since 2005, in under a minute via strikes. With the win, Cyborg is the first-ever female dual-weight champion in the history of the promotion.

It was truly one of the biggest upsets in recent memory, and Nunes proved to be the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time. “The Lioness” now has wins over Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, and Cris Cyborg. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the win here:

AMANDA!!!!!!!!!! — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) December 30, 2018

Wow they wanted all of that smoke 💨 tonight . Sheeesshhh #UFC232 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 30, 2018

Amanda Nunez by KO!!!!! — Jason TheKid Knight (@Jasonthekid23) December 30, 2018

Let's go Amanda!!!! — Terence Crawford (@budcrawford402) December 30, 2018

OMG!! That was vicious!! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) December 30, 2018

Holy shit!!! @Amanda_Leoa just killed it! What a knock out!! Congrats double champ!! #fuckingbeast — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) December 30, 2018

Wooooooooooooooooowww I called it #ufc232 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) December 30, 2018

Omg what did I just watch?? Amanda Nunes is a F***inf beast !!! #ufc232 — Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) December 30, 2018

WHOA!!!!!!!!! That was a legendary performance!! Holy shit! — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) December 30, 2018

. @Amanda_Leoa just too fast. and that’s why everyone was excited to see this two women throw down, they WENT AT IT! #UFC232 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 30, 2018

Motherfucking GWOAT @Amanda_Leoa — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 30, 2018

Holy cow, that was amazing!! — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) December 30, 2018

HOLY CRAP did that just happen???!!! Wow Amanda Nunes!!! #UFC pic.twitter.com/iN5kRb6QSu — Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) December 30, 2018

I had a feeling that was going to happen.. congrats to Nunes. 💯 — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) December 30, 2018

Mannnn were a lot of people wrong. Huge congrats to the lioness Amanda Nunes #ufc232 — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) December 30, 2018

New champ. History making. Let's start building the division now 💪🏻💪🏻 #UFC232 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) December 30, 2018