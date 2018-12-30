Twitter Reacts To Amanda Nunes’ KO Win Over Cris Cyborg At UFC 232

Last night (Sat. December 29, 2018) UFC 232 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from The Forum in Inglewood, California. It was the UFC’s final event of 2018.
In the co-main event of the night, Amanda Nunes made UFC history. The 135-pound champion stepped into the Octagon and defeated Cris Cyborg for the 145-pound title. Nunes finished Cyborg, who hadn’t lost since 2005, in under a minute via strikes. With the win, Cyborg is the first-ever female dual-weight champion in the history of the promotion.
It was truly one of the biggest upsets in recent memory, and Nunes proved to be the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time. “The Lioness” now has wins over Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, and Cris Cyborg. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the win here: