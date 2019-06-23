Twitter Reacts To Chan Sung Jung Destroying Renato Moicano In Seconds

Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Chan Sung Jung put on against Renato Moicano when he destroyed him.
This featherweight bout headlined the UFC Greenville event on Saturday night (June 22, 2019) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina that aired on ESPN+. The finish of the fight saw Jung drop his opponent with a big right hand and a left hook. He would follow up with strikes on the ground to earn the TKO win.
This was a big fight for both fighters as they entered the contest with a loss in their previous outings. Jung got on the right track with this performance.
Twitter Reactions To Chan Sung Jung Destroying Renato Moicano
You can see how people on social media reacted to Jung’s performance here: