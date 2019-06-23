Twitter Reacts To Chan Sung Jung Destroying Renato Moicano In Seconds

Spread the word!













Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Chan Sung Jung put on against Renato Moicano when he destroyed him.

This featherweight bout headlined the UFC Greenville event on Saturday night (June 22, 2019) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina that aired on ESPN+. The finish of the fight saw Jung drop his opponent with a big right hand and a left hook. He would follow up with strikes on the ground to earn the TKO win.

This was a big fight for both fighters as they entered the contest with a loss in their previous outings. Jung got on the right track with this performance.

Twitter Reactions To Chan Sung Jung Destroying Renato Moicano

You can see how people on social media reacted to Jung’s performance here:

Zombie starched him. Thought this one had the potential to go all five rounds. Nope!



Let’s see Zombie vs Zabit Magomedsharipov. That seems like a really fun fight to me https://t.co/fEWgkKXaqD — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) June 23, 2019

Korean Zombie comes out and lands an absolute bomb of a right hand less than a minute in. What a win. #UFCGreenville. https://t.co/2VZCNlz6Xi — Michael Henken (@MichaelHenken) June 23, 2019

And that's why. KZ used to have ugly mechanics in his early career. Then he got better. A lot. That's when he married insane durability and legitimate ability. What a terrible setback for Moicano. What a reminder of what we already knew for the Korean Zombie. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 23, 2019

Greenville is apparently Korean Zombie country. They’re loving him over there. Beautiful stuff from TKZ and a great way to rebound from that heartbreaker back in November, — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 23, 2019

Man, that was wild. TKZ wasn't playing around tonight. Hard right hand in the opening seconds downed Moicano…was only a matter of time at that point. #UFCGreenville — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) June 23, 2019

One thing I love in MMA: You wouldn't necessarily assume a crowd in Greenville, South Carolina would go nuts for a win by a fella nicknamed "Korean Zombie," but they for sure just did. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) June 23, 2019

Dang. Chan Sung Jung needs just 56 or so seconds to TKO Renato Moicano. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 23, 2019

OH MY GOD — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 23, 2019

This one is over! Chan Sung Jung is back!!! #UFCGreenville — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) June 23, 2019