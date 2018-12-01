TUF 28 Finale Results: Juan Espino Outclasses Justin Frazier

The final season of The Ultimate Fighter wraps up this evening as the TUF 28 Finale will crown the final two winners of the show’s history.

It all goes down in the city it started in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Pearl at the Palms will host the evening’s festivities that will include 13 fights in total.

The co-main event of the evening will decide the final TUF winner ever as Justin Frazier and Juan Espino collide.

The appropriately named Justin “The Grizzly Bear” Frazier is a handful. He has a record of 10-2 and is enjoying a three-fight winning streak.

Espino is an American Top Team (ATT) product that fits the bill. The Spanish born fighter has won his last six fights straight.

Round One

The fighters collide. Espino lifts Frazier up high and dumps him on the ground. He lands some big shots as he puts pressure on Frazier. Espino is mauling Frazier with shots as he works for a better position. Espino takes Frazier’s back and sinks his hooks in. He lands some hard punches and sneaks the arm through. Frazier fights the hands and defends. Frazier gets the fight back to the feet. Espino gets another takedown and sinks in a keylock. Frazier taps.