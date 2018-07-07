The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale (TUF 27 Finale) took place last night (Fri. July 6, 2018) in Las Vegas, Nevada, and what a night of fights it was.

In the main event of the evening rising middleweight star Israel Adesanya proved that he’s ready to take on the best the 185-pound division has to offer with a dominant performance over No. 8-ranked Brad Tavares.

The co-main event saw Mike Trizano defeat Joe Giannetti to win the lightweight contract from this season’s TUF tournament, and Brad Katona best Jay Cuccinello for the 145-pound contract.

You can check out the competitor’s comments after the event in the TUF 27 Finale post-fight press conference here below: