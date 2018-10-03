Tony Ferguson Hoping For Odd Finish In Khabib vs. McGregor Title Bout

Tony Ferguson hoping for an odd finishing in the upcoming lightweight title fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

This probably isn’t what the fans, media, fighters or the Las Vegas-based promotion want to see in such a huge fight. However, there is one person who hopes to see an interesting finish to this fight.

That man is Ferguson.

Tony Ferguson Hoping

Ferguson is also fighting on this card as he will take on former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in the co-main. In a recent interview, Ferguson made it known that he’s hoping to see a double knockout in this title bout.

“Double knockout,” Ferguson said today at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas (H/T to MMAJunkie).“I’m going to keep saying it the whole time. I want these dudes to knock each other out. You talk enough (expletive) – (expletive) it, man. Go out there and squash that (expletive).”

Reasoning

Ferguson stated that this is a man’s sport and that they are trying to clean it up. The fight’s buildup does not impress him

“This is a man’s sport. We’re trying to clean this (expletive) up. We’ve got these two knuckleheads going out there making an ass out of themselves, so whatever. You want me to cut a promo? You’re talking to the wrong guy.”

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Focus

The former interim champ also stated that he intends to stay completely focused on the task in front of him, which is to fight Pettis.