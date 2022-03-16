Tom Aspinall has praised ‘The Gypsy King’ for the support he gave him through the early stages of his career.

Tom Aspinall is set to headline UFC London this weekend taking on Alexander Volkov spoke to Sky Sports regarding the influence Fury was able to have on him.

Tom Aspinall On Tyson Fury’s Influence

“I think Tyson Fury has helped me the most mentally, obviously I improved a lot in my skillset. My boxing improved. He brought me a long way skill-wise.

“But more so mentally, like, if Tyson Fury ever gets a watch of this thank you. I’ve never actually had the chance to thank him for it, like he has completely changed my career and the outlook for what I’ve got on combat and at fighting.

“Without him, I wouldn’t be where I am now all because my mentality has changed completely since I trained with him. It was quite a long time ago now; I was in my early twenties and wasn’t sure if I wanted to carry on with this sport or box or stop fighting altogether, I didn’t know what I wanted to do. He completely changed my whole outlook on everything so yeah I appreciate it.”

It seems a good thing that Fury was able to convince Tom Aspinall to either continue or look to pursue MMA because the UFC heavyweight is beginning to come into his own now. Alexander Volkov will be the toughest test to date for Aspinall who currently sits 11th in the heavyweight rankings. However, if he can overcome this, he would certainly guarantee himself Volkov’s slot at number 6 and put himself one giant step closer to a chance at UFC gold.

Fury will be supporting Aspinall when he steps into the octagon this weekend in the hopes his former training partner and friend can get the job done.

Does Tom Aspinall get past Alexander Volkov this weekend?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.