Next up on the UFC Fight Island 5 main card is a heavyweight bout between Tom Aspinall and Alan Baudot.

Round 1: Baudot misses a spinning back fist. They both swing early on. Aspinall is the one advancing more. Baudot is backed up to the fence and nearly lands an elbow against a swinging Aspinall. Aspinall takes him down soon after and is in mount right away. He starts to land ground and pound and the fight ends soon.

Official result: Tom Aspinall defeats Alan Baudot via TKO (R1, 1:35).