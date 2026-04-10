Thiago Santos Batters Guto Inocente to Score First Win in 5 Years – Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Highlights

Former UFC standout Thiago Santos got back into the win column via a first-round shellacking of kickboxer Guto Inocente at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA on Friday.

After a relatively slow start, Santos flexed his grappling skills by taking down Inocente and pinning him against the fence. From there, it was just a matter of time as Inocente seemingly had no idea how to fight his way out of the precarious position.

With his opponent pinned, Santos unleashed a flurry of strikes that busted up Inocente’s eye and caused blood to gush from the former ONE star’s dome. Before long, the referee saw fit to step in, bringing a stop to the contest with less than a minute to go in the opening round.

Official Result: Thiago Santos def. Guto Inocente via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:21 of Round 1.

With the win, Santos snaps a five-fight winless streak, earning his first victory since a decision W over Johnny Walker in 2021.

Inocente has now lost three of his last four, including a one-off appearance under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner last year.

Check Out Highlights From Thiago Santos vs. Guto Inocente at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: