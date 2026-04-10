Thiago Santos Batters Guto Inocente to Score First Win in 5 Years – Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Thiago Santos Batters Guto Inocente to Score First Win in 5 Years - Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Highlights

Former UFC standout Thiago Santos got back into the win column via a first-round shellacking of kickboxer Guto Inocente at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA on Friday.

After a relatively slow start, Santos flexed his grappling skills by taking down Inocente and pinning him against the fence. From there, it was just a matter of time as Inocente seemingly had no idea how to fight his way out of the precarious position.

With his opponent pinned, Santos unleashed a flurry of strikes that busted up Inocente’s eye and caused blood to gush from the former ONE star’s dome. Before long, the referee saw fit to step in, bringing a stop to the contest with less than a minute to go in the opening round.

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Official Result: Thiago Santos def. Guto Inocente via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:21 of Round 1.

With the win, Santos snaps a five-fight winless streak, earning his first victory since a decision W over Johnny Walker in 2021.

Inocente has now lost three of his last four, including a one-off appearance under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner last year.

Check Out Highlights From Thiago Santos vs. Guto Inocente at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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