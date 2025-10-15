The Impossible Kid “Jojo” Johan Ghazali

Malaysia’s “Jojo”Johan Ghazali has become something of a phenomenon in combat sports circles. At just 18 years old, the Muay Thai fighter has already carved out a reputation that belies his age, earning the nickname “The Impossible Kid” for his ability to deliver spectacular knockouts against seasoned veterans.

Betting Perspective

​From a betting standpoint Ghazali presents an interesting proposition for sportsbooks and bettors alike. Some of the casino operators have given him historic odds that show significant fluctuation based on opponent and recent performance. In his fight against Johan Estupinan at ONE 170, Ghazali opened as a -275 favorite but saw his odds worsen to -375 by fight time, ultimately losing by unanimous decision. Against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32, he was favored at -500 but lost by split decision.

“Jojo” Johan Ghazali

Ghazali represents the rare breed of fighter who was literally born into the sport. His parents were both Muay Thai fighters who met while training in the United States, with his mother being American and his father carrying Malay, Indonesian, and Japanese heritage. This martial arts pedigree became evident early when Ghazali began training at age 10 in Malaysia.

​Ghazali’s breakthrough came through systematic dominance. He claimed four consecutive victories to earn a coveted $100,000 contract with ONE Championship, making him the youngest signed fighter in the promotion’s history at age 17. His debut performance at ONE Friday Fights 6 in February 2023 set the tone for his career, as he knocked out Padetsuk Fairtex in just 16 seconds.

​The young striker’s 2023 campaign read like a highlight reel. At ONE Friday Fights 18, he defeated Thai kickboxing star Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai with a spectacular knockout in the third round. His body shot knockout of Russian fighter Temirlan Bekmurzaev at ONE Friday Fights 36 secured his six-figure contract and established him as a rising star in the flyweight division.

​However, Ghazali’s journey has not been without challenges. In 2024, he experienced his first promotional defeat when he lost to Vietnamese veteran Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167. This setback prompted significant changes in his approach and training methodology. Rather than dwelling on the loss, Ghazali demonstrated maturity beyond his years, stating: “I learned that life goes on no matter what, and no matter how much hardship life throws at you, you have to keep going, keep your head up, and just stay focused.”

Ghazali then joined the elite Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, where he began working alongside ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon and former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama. This was a complete recalibration of his fighting philosophy.

​Under Superbon’s guidance, Ghazali began developing beyond his reputation as purely a knockout artist. “I needed to switch my style because before, nobody knew who I was – nobody knew the power or the combos I have. However, after several fights, people start studying you,” he explained. The training camp provided him with world-class technical instruction, with Superbon holding pads, Nong-O developing strategy, and Petchtanong Petchfergus handling strength and conditioning.

​This evolution became evident in his bounce-back performance at ONE 168 in September 2024, where he scored a first-round knockout of Mexico’s Josue Cruz.

​The Malaysian star Ghazali’s most recent performance at ONE Fight Night 35 in September 2025 provided further evidence of his growth. He defeated Moroccan veteran Zakaria El Jamari by TKO in just 2 minutes and 10 seconds. This victory marked his return to form after suffering back-to-back defeats to Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez.

​Looking ahead to 2025, Ghazali has expressed clear goals for his career trajectory. He aims to crack the official flyweight Muay Thai rankings, which currently feature established veterans like Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Nong-O Hama at the top. His youth and improving skills make him a legitimate contender.

​The teenager’s earning potential extends beyond fight purses. His six-figure ONE Championship contract represents just the beginning of what could be a lucrative career. His status as the youngest signed fighter in the promotion’s history provides unique marketing opportunities, while his knockout highlight reel continues to grow his social media following and marketability.

The impossible kid’s journey from unknown teenager to contracted professional in less than two years demonstrates the rapid ascent possible in modern combat sports. His continued development under world-class instruction, combined with his natural finishing ability, positions him as both a current betting consideration and a future championship contender in ONE Championship’s competitive flyweight division.