Count it two UFC victories and now 11 first round finishes for lightweight prospect, Terrance McKinney — who stops Fares Ziam inside the opening two minutes of their UFC Vegas 49 preliminary card bout — courtesy of a taut rear-naked choke.

Attempting to land early akin to his stunning June, seven-second knockout win over Matt Frevola, McKinney rushed forward with a misplaced shot, resulting in a slip and forcing an eventual grappling scramble.

Working his way to side control quite easily, McKinney then gave up half guard as Ziam recovered, before eventually taking the back of his rescheduled foe. And despite a wayward angle to setup a rear-naked choke, the patient McKinney eventually forced the tap from Ziam — scoring his his second UFC victory and second Octagon stoppage.

Below, catch the highlights from Terrance McKinney’s submission victory over Fares Ziam

