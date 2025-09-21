Teddy Atlas Celebrates Terence Crawford with UFC Legend

Earlier this week, boxing aficionado Teddy Atlas joined former UFC welterweight champion and Hall of Famer Matt Serra, along with comedian Jim Norton, on an episode of their UFC Unfiltered podcast.

Teddy is one of the most well spoken and well educated men in boxing. He trained under the legendary Cus D’Amato and assisted Mike Tyson during his Olympic run in the 1980s. Atlas later became the head trainer for heavyweight champion Michael Moorer, who went on to win the IBF title by decision against Evander Holyfield.

Teddy further cemented his legacy when he transitioned into broadcasting in 2008, introducing himself to a new generation of boxing fans who were too young to have seen him working in the corner. He is one of the few prominent figures in boxing who welcomed MMA with open arms. Occasionally, the UFC features Teddy on the analyst desk for post-fight coverage after pay-per-view events. It is common to see former MMA champions and professionals gather around him when he speaks, as if they were children listening to a storyteller around a campfire.

The biggest story in boxing at the moment is Terence Crawford’s dominant decision victory over Canelo Álvarez. During the episode, Atlas offered his expert analysis on the bout to Serra and Norton.

“I Haven’t Seen a Resume Throw a Punch Yet” — Teddy Atlas Breaks Down Crawford’s Dominance

Jim Norton opened the interview with Atlas by asking, “Was it what you thought it was going to be? Did you think Crawford was going to beat him?”

Atlas responded, “You guys must be living in a cave somewhere! I was picking Crawford from the time the contract was signed. When they were proposing the fight, and when he’s an over two to one favorite. I know it’s terrible.”

The humble Atlas continued, “It’s not good manners to be patting yourself on the back, but when I’m wrong I have no problem saying I was wrong. But when I’m right, I feel good about it.”

Known for his long-winded but insightful takes on combat sports, Atlas commanded the Zoom call with the kind of presence that made even experienced professionals like Serra and Norton sit back and let the legend speak. Hardly any questions were asked, and they didn’t need to be. The way Atlas describes boxing is the way some describe poetry or art. It is captivating, and even a UFC Hall of Famer sat silently as Atlas shared stories about the old-school greats and how their legacy connects to today’s fighters.

Recalling a conversation with his son about the matchup, Atlas said, “Everyone says, ‘What about their resumes?’ I said, ‘Listen, buddy, I haven’t seen a resume throw a punch yet. The next resume that throws a jab, I’ll say wow.'”

He continued, “Cus D’Amato told me when I was a young trainer, I’ve only seen two fighters in my life with supreme confidence. One was ‘Sugar’ Ray Robinson. Most people say he’s the greatest of all time. The other was Muhammad Ali. What is supreme confidence? You believe you can’t be beat. To your bones! Every fiber of your being believes that nobody can beat you. This guy (Crawford) has that.”

Diving into the technical aspects of the fight, Atlas explained why he believed the bout was not nearly as close as many had expected. “It’s because of this,” he said, pointing to his head. “You guys understand that, in your business,” he added, looking toward Serra. “It’s mental, 75 percent of it. He (Crawford) is a guy that is so calm in an uncalm environment that he sees things other people don’t see, and sees them a millisecond before they happen.”

When asked whether he believed Crawford had faced a prime Canelo Álvarez or one worn down by years of battles, Atlas acknowledged the significance of the question.

“I’m going to give you an answer. It didn’t matter!” Atlas exclaimed. “I don’t care when he fought him. He was going to beat him. I don’t care if he fought him when he was coming out of a baby carriage with his mom! I don’t care, and I mean that with my 50 years of experience.”