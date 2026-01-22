Tech Neck in UFC: How Paddy Pimblett Can Fix His Posture Before Justin Gaethje Fight

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje faced off this week ahead of their UFC 324 interim title fight taking place Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The staredown gave fans an opportunity to scrutinize both fighters. While the psychological warfare played out between the two lightweights, observers on social media quickly noticed something about Pimblett’s posture. The Liverpool fighter appeared to have significant forward head posture, commonly referred to as tech neck.

Reddit users discussing the staredown pointed out Pimblett’s “swayback posture” and noted his head position jutting forward from his shoulders. The condition has become so pronounced that some fans have tracked Pimblett’s postural changes over time.

Understanding Paddy Pimblett’s Tech Neck

Tech neck, also known as forward head posture, occurs when the head shifts forward from its balanced position above the shoulders. The condition develops from chronic technology use, poor posture, and repetitive positioning that gradually changes the cervical spine’s natural curvature. Every inch the head moves forward adds approximately 10 pounds of pressure to the neck and upper back muscles.

When positioned correctly, the head sits directly over the shoulders with the ears aligned with the shoulder joints. However, when the head tilts forward and the chin juts out, the cervical spine must work significantly harder to support that weight. This mechanical stress can increase the force on the spine to as much as 27 kilograms.

Why People Develop Forward Head Posture

While tech neck typically results from prolonged screen time and poor ergonomics, combat sports athletes like Pimblett develop similar postural adaptations for different reasons.

Neck strength and conditioning have become increasingly important in combat sports. The UFC Performance Institute emphasizes neck training to mitigate concussion risk and prevent injuries. Research suggests that for every one-pound increase in neck strength, the chances of concussion fall by 5%. However, focused neck strengthening must be balanced with proper posture and mobility work to prevent the chronic forward head position many fighters develop.

How to Fix Tech Neck

Correcting forward head posture requires a combination of stretching tight muscles, strengthening weak postural muscles, and making ergonomic adjustments to daily habits. The process takes time and consistency, but the condition is highly treatable.

Stretching Exercises

The neck tilt stretch addresses tight muscles on the sides of the neck. Tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear toward your shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch on the opposite side. Hold for 15-30 seconds, then repeat on the other side. This stretch can be performed throughout the day, particularly during breaks from screen time.​

Downward facing dog, a yoga pose, opens the chest and shoulders that become tightened from hunching forward. Begin on all fours, tuck your toes, and lift your hips high toward the ceiling. Reach your heels back while keeping them slightly off the ground, and relax your neck so your head hangs down. Hold for at least three deep breaths.​

Strengthening Exercises

Chin tucks represent one of the most effective exercises for correcting forward head posture. Sit or stand with your back straight and eyes looking forward. Gently glide your chin straight back, creating a double chin effect without tilting your head up or down. Hold for five seconds, then release. Aim for 20-25 repetitions twice daily. The movement strengthens the deep neck flexor muscles while stretching the muscles at the back of the neck.

Shoulder blade squeezes address the rounded shoulders that often accompany tech neck. Sit or stand with arms by your sides. Squeeze your shoulder blades together, as if trying to hold a pencil between them. Focus on pulling the shoulder blades back and slightly downward. Hold for five seconds and release, aiming for 12-15 repetitions.

Ergonomic Adjustments

Position screens at eye level to maintain neutral head position. The top of your monitor should be at or slightly below eye level, approximately 50-70 centimeters away. For laptop users, a laptop stand can elevate the screen to the proper height. When using smartphones, hold devices higher rather than looking down at them.​

Prognosis for Paddy Pimblett

For a professional fighter like Pimblett preparing for the biggest fight of his career, addressing postural issues could provide marginal gains in performance and recovery. The 31-year-old Liverpudlian enters UFC 324 with a perfect 7-0 UFC record and momentum on his side.

Forward head posture can affect breathing efficiency, which matters significantly in a five-round championship fight. Whether Pimblett’s posture affects his performance Saturday against the veteran Gaethje remains to be seen. The fight represents the culmination of nearly 16 years of training since Pimblett first walked into a Liverpool gym in January 2010. Tech neck or not, the interim lightweight title hangs in the balance when these two fighters meet in Las Vegas.