Members of 3-0 professional boxer, Jake Paul’s entourage were involved in a verbal altercation with former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, as well his mother and sister this evening in Ohio — ahead of this Sunday’s anticipated boxing match between the two.



Appearing at a press conference this evening ahead of their professional boxing match this weekend, the undefeated Paul and the debuting, Woodley exchanged multiple verbals throughout the course of the press event — with tensions reaching boiling point at the culmination of the press conference.



Following an initial staredown and then a group photo shot, Woodley switched his attention to multiple members of Paul’s team and entourage who were sat amongst the assembled media, with Paul encouraging him to get into a physical altercation with them.



The St. Louis native, who was quite animated at this stage, began pointing and shouting toward a member in particular, who had allegedly launched numerous verbals in the direction of his Woodley’s mother, with the former welterweight champion attempting to make his way through the crowd.



With tempers flaring, security corralled members of Paul’s entourage, as Woodley made his way past the Showtime broadcasting due of Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell to the corner of the stage.



In footage captured by MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani, UFC alum, Woodley appears quite visibly irritated, before claiming that he is in “kill-mode” before encouraging both Paul and members of his entourage and team against even looking in his direction.



Jake Paul enters the outing with Woodley boasting a 3-0 professional record, most recently taking a one-sided first round knockout victory over Woodley’s former Roufusport teammate, Ben Askren at a Triller Fight Club promoted event back in April. The knockout success came as the Ohio native’s third consecutively following prior knockout stoppages over both Nate Robinson and AnEsonGib.



For Woodley, the former undisputed UFC welterweight kingpin enters the squared circle for the first time as a professional, having competed 27 times professionally — scoring a 19-7 record, including seven knockout wins.