Tatsuro Taira Smashes Hyun Sung Park with Epic Face Crank Submission – UFC Vegas 108 Highlights

Tatsuro Taira made easy work of Hyun Sung Park in the UFC Vegas 108 headliner on Saturday night.

Taira wasted no time flexing his ground game, working Park to the canvas and taking his back. Taira went to work looking for a rear-naked choke in the opening round, but Park’s defense held up.

However, that was not the case in round two.

Taira immediately came out swinging and caught Park with a right hand, sending him crashing to the canvas. Taira took advantage of the situation, getting on top of his opponent and retaking his back less than 40 seconds into the second stanza. From there, it was just a matter of time.

Taira couldn’t quite cinch his arm under Park’s chin, but that didn’t matter. Taira instead opted to crank on Park’s face, forcing the highly touted prospect to tape out just past the one-minute mark of the round.

Official Result: Tatsuro Taira def. Hyun Sung Park via submission (face crank) at 1:06 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park at UFC Vegas 108:

Dominant from start to finish 👏@TatsuroTaira with an impressive submission victory in round two! #UFCVegas108 pic.twitter.com/eQd8JFQKQX — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2025

Tatsuro Taira submits Park Hyun-sung with flawless timing and grappling precision, continuing his undefeated streak and rising fast in the flyweight ranks. 💥💪



Video Courtesy :- UFC#UFC #UFCFightNight #TatsuroTaira pic.twitter.com/RzuSTDDLGe — STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) August 3, 2025

"I'm happy, thank you!!!" – Tatsuro Taira 🇯🇵#UFCVegas108 | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/hEcXcprWEm — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) August 3, 2025