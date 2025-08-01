Tatsuro Taira Has No Problem With Last-Minute UFC Opponent Change

Tatsuro Taira is facing a different opponent this weekend than he was originally expecting, but the surging fighter seems adaptable and unfazed by the shift. Amir Albazi was initially supposed to be Taira’s dance partner on Saturday, but a bout withdrawal from double A that was tied to medical issues has caused a shift in the promotion’s plans. The UFC has since brought in HyunSung Park to fill the vacancy for the event headlining flyweight fight.

When addressing the shift in opponent, on less than one week’s notice no less, while speaking to the assembled media members for the fight week media day leading into his early August UFC Fight Night main event effort at the UFC Apex, Taira said:

“When one door closes, another opens. After Albazi pulled out and Park stepped in, I found myself fired up again. That’s what I meant in my Instagram post about a new fire burning in my heart, ready to show what I’ve prepared on August 2.”

Also, addressing some of his pre-fight preparations as he aims to rebound from his first pro MMA defeat in the next few days, Taira stated,

“For this weekend’s fight, we had a really good fight camp. Now, with just 2–3 days left, I feel completely prepared. Even with the last-minute opponent change, I trust in my abilities and my team. I’m ready to fight anyone.”

Tatsuro Taira’s quest to show growth following his first in-cage setback

Tatsuro Taira has that first blemish on his mixed martial arts record, and he is at a key juncture in any fighter’s career where the public awaits to see what kind of shifts/ amendments are made after tasting defeat for the first time.

After a split decision loss to someone in Brandon Royval who has been a stalwart among UFC flyweight contenders, Taira seems keen to show what he has been working on since that October setback to the former UFC flyweight title challenger. When touching on the lessons taken from his prior prizefight that can be applied to his methodology going forward, Tatsuro Taira quipped [via MMA Junkie],

“The last fight against Royval, five-minute, five-round tough fight, definitely made me realize I need to get better conditioning and, of course, the striking side as well. So, I think I’m back now, definitely as a better fighter… Conditioning and striking for sure, but not just that.” “I learned a lot from that fight in gaining experience as well. Now I’m fighting HyunSung Park, who is a younger opponent. Now it’s my turn to show the experience and what UFC fighters are.”