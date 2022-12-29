Tatiana Suarez plans first UFC outing in almost 4 years, eyes February comeback at flyweight limit

Former strawweight top-contender, Tatiana Suarez still retains plans to make a triumphant Octagon return despite a slew of debilitating injuries – with sights now fixed on making her first UFC appearance in almost four years in February next, in a return to the flyweight division.

Suarez, who boasts an undefeated 8-0 record, won The Ultimate Fighter 23 at the strawweight limit back in 2016, however, a slew of injuries has seen the Californian limited to just four Octagon appearances in the last six years.

A dominant wrestling talent, the highly-touted Tatiana Suarez has yet to feature under the Dana White-led banner since UFC 238 back in June 2019, defeating Nina Nunes in a unanimous decision effort on that occasion.

In the time since, Suarez has been plagued by a series of debilitating neck and knee injuries – with a knee injury ruling her from a scheduled return at UFC 266 back in September of last year against the now-retired Roxanne Modafferi at the flyweight limit.

Tatiana Suarez eager to book February return to the UFC

Planning a return to the Octagon in a bid to snap an extended hiatus, Suarez confirmed on her official Instagram account how she was planning a return at the flyweight limit once more, and as soon as February next.

4-0 since her Ultimate Fighter season win over Amanda Cooper back in 2016, Tatiana Suarez has dispatched Viviane Pereira, and finished both flyweight contender, Alexa Grasso, and former two-time strawweight champion, Carla Esparza.

Suarez had previously competed at the flyweight weight limit in her first professional outing back in 2014, winning the Gladiator Challenge flyweight crown against Tyra Parker. In the time since, Suarez has competed exclusively at the strawweight limit of 115lbs.

En route to her TUF tournament win back in 2014, Suarez defeated the trio of Chel-c Bailey, JJ Aldrich, and Kate Jackson before her finale win against Cooper.