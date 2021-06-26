Tanner ‘The Bulldozer’ Bozer has snapped his two-fight losing skid, via a second round clubbing of former interim UFC light heavyweight title challenger, Ovince Saint Preux — despite what appeared to be a fence grab prior to the stoppage.

Putting a pace on Knoxville native, Saint Preux early from the opening exchange, Canadian puncher, Boser forced him to fight with his back off the fence for the majority of the bout.

In some controversial circumstances in the second round in the run up to the finish, Boser, who was flat on the canvas, managed to scoot his way back to the Octagon fence. And appears to have at least used the fence in some sort of way to initiate a get-up back to his feet, as referee, Jason Herzog swatted his hand away from the fence.

Capatilising on the positional change as a result, Boser circle, and clipped Saint Preux with a knee, before a clubbing right hand, sending the veteran to the canvas — and lodging his fourth Octagon victory.



Catch the highlights from Boser’s fourth Octagon win below.