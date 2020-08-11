There will be no more shoeys in the UFC with Tai Tuivasa for now.

The Aussie heavyweight recently revealed on social media that he had been cut from the UFC.

Tuivasa joined the UFC as an exciting undefeated prospect and got off to an electric start with two knockouts in his first two fights. He also earned the biggest win of his career when he outpointed former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski at UFC 225 in June 2018.

However, “Bam Bam” would go on to suffer his first professional defeat against Junior dos Santos via TKO in December 2018. That was followed by a unanimous decision defeat to Blagoy Ivanov and most recently, a submission loss to Sergey Spivak at UFC 243 last October.

That three-fight losing streak was seemingly enough for the UFC to cut the 27-year-old. Tuivasa leaves the UFC with a 3-3 record and now has a 9-3 overall professional record.

However, time is on his side and a few wins elsewhere could certainly see him return to the Las Vegas-based promotion.

Are you surprised that Tuivasa was cut?