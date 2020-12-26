In the second LowKickMMA 2020 awards category, we look at the best submissions this year has had to offer. We’ve been blessed with slick submissions throughout the calendar year and our staff found it tough to pick a winner. Ultimately Ariane Lipski just about edged out her competition with her beautifully violent kneebar win over Luana Carolina at UFC Fight Island 2 in July.

Jordan Ellis: Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina – UFC Fight Island 2

This is one of the harder categories to pick. We’ve had lots of high level submissions without one really standing out from the rest in 2020. For me, Ariane Lipski should take home the award for her disgusting kneebar against Luana Carolina in July. The still image of her cranking the submission is one of the most memorable of the year and for that reason she edges out her competition for best submission of 2020.

Ross Markey: Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen – UFC 250

The first time anyone has been able to dominate Sandhagen like that and in such quick fashion. Earned Sterling his title shot as well. Sandhagen’s one-sided victory over common-opponent Marlon Moraes makes it all that more impressive.

Alex Lough: Vanessa Demopoulos vs Sam Hughes — LFA 85

This award, perhaps more than any other, is always based on style points. Who did something that made you say, “Wow, I’ve never seen that before!” This was kind of a down year for the award, but Vanessa Demopoulos pulled off one of the slicker triangles I’ve seen. While appearing to try to grab onto Hughes’ leg to set up a kneebar of sorts, Demopoulos threw her own legs up to set up a reverse triangle. She was able to lock in the hold while essentially hanging upside down and backwards, before rolling over and cinching in the hold. Hughes was out before she could tap, giving Demopoulos my vote for Submission of the Year.

Karim Nathan: Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina – UFC Fight Island 2

For this one there was a lot of options but just based on the beauty of it and how rare it is I have to go with the queen of violence’s first round kneebar. The finish was just amazing and had me speechless and earned her a performance of the night