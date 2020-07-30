UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has responded to Daniel Cormier who has revealed his plan is to wrestle his way to victory at UFC 252 on August 15. Miocic and Cormier will face off for the third and final time in just a matter of weeks. Both men hold one knockout win over the other and will be keen to settle the score once and for all at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Cormier recently revealed he is happy to be fighting at the Apex and will look to use the smaller octagon to his advantage against Miocic.

“I love fighting at the APEX,” DC said. “That old leg is gonna be right in front of me to grab. I’ll be like Curtis Blaydes. If you want to see a 25-minute stand-up fight, that’s not what you’re getting. I hope Stipe has his wrestling shoes, because with the small cage, single-leg, single-leg, single-leg, single-leg, wrestling. It is what it is. Sorry.”

In an interview with ESPN, Miocic fired back at Cormier after hearing about his wrestling heavy game plan for UFC 252, he said.

“A bigger cage is better of course. It is what it is. I’m not going to cry about it. I definitely tried to get a bigger cage, but it wasn’t in the cards. What are you gonna do? I’m not worried. My [gym’s] cage is the same size, and I’ve been working on everything.”

“There are a lot more angles and stuff, and getting pushed against the cage, you don’t have that extra five feet. We’ve definitely been training wrestling more,” Stipe Miocic concluded. “He said to bring my wrestling shoes. He’ll definitely try to wrestle me, but every fight starts standing, don’t forget that. We’ll see. Take me down then. We’re wrestling? I thought we were fighting.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Do you think Stipe Miocic will be able to shut down Daniel Cormier’s wrestling game plan?