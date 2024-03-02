Steve Erceg scores brutal walk-off KO of Matt Schnell 26 seconds into second round – UFC Vegas 87 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Steve Erceg

Aussie standout Steve Erceg scored his fourth straight win inside the Octagon with a walk-off knockout of Matt Schnell in the UFC Vegas 87 main card opener on Saturday.

‘Astro Boy’ entered the contest as a massive -455 favorite and immediately showed why in the opening round, bloodying up Schnell with a brilliant bit of boxing. With Schnell unable to compete on the feet, it felt like it was just a matter of time before Erceg landed the finishing blow.

As it turns out, he didn’t have to wait long.

Less than 30 seconds into the second stanza, Erceg uncorked a massive left hand that caught Shnell on the button and immediately rendered him unconscious.

Official Result: Steve Erceg def. Matt Schnell via KO (strikes) at 0:26 of Round 2.

‘Astro Boy’ moved to 12-1 in his mixed martial arts career with eight of his victories coming by way of finish.

Check Out Highlights From Steve Erceg vs. Matt Schell at UFC Vegas 87:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

