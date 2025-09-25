Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Ranked number ten in the UFC lightweight division, Rafael Fiziev was originally scheduled to face fan favorite and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Rio de Janeiro on October 11. Oliveira is coming off a first round knockout loss in his attempt to reclaim the UFC title against Ilia Topuria. His quick return to competition, just four months after that defeat, drew widespread criticism from the MMA community.

With Fiziev forced to withdraw due to a knee injury, the status of the main event was left uncertain. However, Oliveira remained committed to competing in front of his home crowd. As a result, number eight ranked lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot stepped in as a late replacement to preserve the event’s headliner.

Gamrot’s Big Break or Oliveira’s Gamble? UFC Rio Main Event Heats Up

Fighting out of Poland, Mateusz Gamrot holds an impressive 25 and 3 record. With notable victories over former champion Rafael dos Anjos and the originally scheduled opponent Rafael Fiziev. On paper, Gamrot is a clear step up in competition for Charles Oliveira.

The Double-barreled question many are now asking is whether Oliveira will benefit from the short notice nature of the bout, or if Gamrot, who is considered a more difficult stylistic matchup, has finally found the opportunity he has been waiting for. This is his chance to face a popular opponent on a major stage.

Gamrot’s reaction to the news was captured in a video posted to social media, where he repeatedly exclaimed “Whoa!” and even appeared to check his arm for goosebumps. It is likely that the UFC offered him a substantial financial incentive to step in and help keep the event intact.

However, the elephant in the room remains Oliveira’s brain, particularly whether he has had enough time to recover from the knockout loss he suffered just four months ago. Many experts believe that is simply not enough time.

Despite these concerns, Charles Oliveira remains determined to represent Brazil in front of a home crowd. With Mateusz Gamrot stepping in as a high level replacement, the main event has gained new intrigue and raised the stakes for both fighters.