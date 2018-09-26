Shogun Rua’s Return Targeted For UFC Adelaide

Shogun Rua’s return is being targeted for an upcoming UFC event later this year.

ESPN is reporting that the UFC is targeting a light heavyweight bout between Tyson Pedro and former UFC champion Rua for UFC Fight Night 142, also known as UFC Adelaide. An official announcement has not yet been released.

Rua is looking redemption as he was on a three-fight winning streak before stepping inside of the Octagon for his latest fight. As seen in the main event of UFC Hamburg (also known as UFC Fight Night 134) that took place at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany, Anthony Smith was able to score a KO win over the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

The finish of the fight saw Smith land some brutal shots in 89 seconds with a flurry of punches and a vicious elbow that left him unconscious. He is 6-6 since dropping the light heavyweight title to Jon Jones in March 2011.



On the flip side, Pedro will attempt to rebound after suffering a loss in his most recent bout. He suffered a first-round submission defeat against Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Fight Night 132 in June.

UFC Adelaide

UFC Adelaide (also known as UFC Fight Night 142) is set to take place on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, South Australia. Here is the updated card:

Junior Dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa

Ben Nguyen vs. Wilson Reis

Kai Kara-France vs. Ashkan Mokhtarian

Paul Craig vs. Jim Crute

Tyson Pedro vs. Mauricio Rua