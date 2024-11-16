Shavkat Rakhmonov set to fight Ian Garry in five round title eliminator at UFC 310

Unbeaten welterweight contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov will remain on next month’s UFC 310 card — dropping to a co-main event slot in a five round title-eliminator with fellow undefeated star, Ian Garry in December.

Rakhmonov, who boasts an undefeated 18-0 professional record, most recently turned in an eighteenth career stoppage win, submitting former two-time title chaser, Stephen Thompson with a rear-naked choke submission in December of last year.

As for Garry, the current number seven ranked welterweight has been sidelined since June, most recently improving his undefeated record to 15-0 with a unanimous decision win over Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

And according to UFC CEO, Dana White, Shavkat Rakhmonov is now slated to co-headline the card next month in an officially-billed title eliminator against Dublin striker, Ian Garry.

Shavkat Rakhmonov set to fight Ian Garry at UFC 310 next month

“Pantoja vs Asakura is LIVE December 7th on ESPNPlus PPV! #UFC310” White posted on X.

In the place of a failed welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov, an initially slated co-headliner for the undisputed flyweight crown between Alexandre Pantoja, and Kai Asakura has been promoted to the UFC 310 main event.

Also seeing a switch up is the UFC Fight Night Tampa card a week prior, with Garry moving from a slated headliner with the surging, Joaquin Buckley — as former interim champion, Colby Covington snaps his year-long hiatus from the Octagon in a high-stakes clash with the St. Louis native.

Initially slated to take on Muhammad in an undisputed welterweight championship pairing, Uzbekistan native, Rakhmonov saw the pairing for his premiere title charge fall to the wayside with the defending champion suffering a bone infection in his foot.

UFC 310 takes place on December 8. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with undisputed flyweight champion, Alexandre Pantoja defending his throne against the promotional newcomer and former Rizin FF gold holder, Kai Asakura in a main event clash.