Mitchell McKee Dominates Sergio Pettis, Remains Undefeated – PFL Chicago Highlights

Mitchell McKee kept his undefeated record intact, easily defeating Sergio Pettis in the PFL Chicago headliner on Saturday night.

Early in the opening round, McKee landed a spectacular spinning elbow. Before long, McKee found himself on top of Pettis, smothering the former bantamweight champion with his world-class wrestling skills. That trend continued a mere 45 seconds into the second stanza when McKee would score yet another takedown.

Pettis threatened with a triangle choke multiple times while fighting off his back, but McKee defended well and continued to control the action on the canvas.

It was more one-way traffic in the third, with McKee securing yet another takedown and coasting to what would be a decisive decision victory for the undefeated sensation.

Official Result: Mitchell McKee def. Sergio Pettis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Sergio Pettis vs. Mitchell McKee at PFL Chicago:

10-0 Mitch McKee walks out for the MAIN EVENT 💪#PFLChicago | MAIN CARD LIVE NOW | Wintrust Arena | Chicago, Illinois | ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/cY5AsdawpP — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 12, 2026

Sergio Pettis is ready for a show 😤



TUNE IN#PFLChicago | MAIN CARD LIVE NOW | Wintrust Arena | Chicago, Illinois | ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/SugSl1b58B — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 12, 2026

Nothing but respect between Sergio Pettis & Mitch McKee 🤝#PFLChicago | MAIN CARD LIVE NOW | Wintrust Arena | Chicago, Illinois | ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/qAF6o6ksgV — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 12, 2026