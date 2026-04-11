Mitchell McKee Dominates Sergio Pettis, Remains Undefeated – PFL Chicago Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Mitchell McKee Dominates Sergio Pettis and Remains Undefeated - PFL Chicago Highlights

Mitchell McKee kept his undefeated record intact, easily defeating Sergio Pettis in the PFL Chicago headliner on Saturday night.

Early in the opening round, McKee landed a spectacular spinning elbow. Before long, McKee found himself on top of Pettis, smothering the former bantamweight champion with his world-class wrestling skills. That trend continued a mere 45 seconds into the second stanza when McKee would score yet another takedown.

Pettis threatened with a triangle choke multiple times while fighting off his back, but McKee defended well and continued to control the action on the canvas.

It was more one-way traffic in the third, with McKee securing yet another takedown and coasting to what would be a decisive decision victory for the undefeated sensation.

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Official Result: Mitchell McKee def. Sergio Pettis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Sergio Pettis vs. Mitchell McKee at PFL Chicago:

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Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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