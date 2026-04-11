Mitchell McKee Dominates Sergio Pettis, Remains Undefeated – PFL Chicago Highlights
Mitchell McKee kept his undefeated record intact, easily defeating Sergio Pettis in the PFL Chicago headliner on Saturday night.
Early in the opening round, McKee landed a spectacular spinning elbow. Before long, McKee found himself on top of Pettis, smothering the former bantamweight champion with his world-class wrestling skills. That trend continued a mere 45 seconds into the second stanza when McKee would score yet another takedown.
Pettis threatened with a triangle choke multiple times while fighting off his back, but McKee defended well and continued to control the action on the canvas.
It was more one-way traffic in the third, with McKee securing yet another takedown and coasting to what would be a decisive decision victory for the undefeated sensation.
Official Result: Mitchell McKee def. Sergio Pettis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).