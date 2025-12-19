Sean Strickland Breaks Down Why UFC White House Event Holds No Appeal For Him

Sean Strickland remains unconvinced by the prospect of competing on the UFC White House card.

The MMA promotion, in collaboration with the U.S. government, has officially announced a historic, one-of-a-kind fight card on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., set for June 14, 2026, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Dana White reveals a sneak peek of the UFC White House event 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/pd8P8DcgqT — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) September 20, 2025

Nearly all of the sport’s top-tier stars, including Jon Jones, Alex Pereira, and Conor McGregor, have already put their names forward and voiced strong interest in fighting at the White House event. However, the landmark card fails to spark the same enthusiasm for Strickland, who has made it clear that one particular reason keeps him from wanting to fight there.

Sean Strickland Questions UFC White House Event Concept

Sean Strickland has been sidelined due to a suspension from the Nevada Athletic Commission following a post-fight altercation at a Tuff-N-Uff event in Las Vegas this past June, but he is now slated to return after a year-long absence to headline UFC Houston against Anthony Hernandez in February 2026.

ALL SYSTEMS GO 🚀@SStricklandMMA vs Anthony Hernandez is your #UFCHouston main event!



[ SATURDAY FEB 21 on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/2m5zT89Sky — UFC (@ufc) December 7, 2025

During a recent appearance on Adin Ross’ livestream, Strickland was questioned about the possibility of fighting on the UFC White House card. The former UFC middleweight champion shut down the idea immediately, delivering his response in his trademark blunt, tongue-in-cheek style.

He made it clear that an elite-only setting does not interest him at all, stressing that he would only be open to the concept if fans were a central part of the event rather than an afterthought.

“Some guy fought, and he said that he doesn’t really want to fight in front of billionaires, and I do understand that.” Strickland said. “That makes sense. I think I’d wanted to do the White House [event] with some kind of inclusion with the fans. So if there was some kind of inclusion with the fans, it would be more, but just to go hang out with the f*cking [Jeffrey] Epstein list, I’m good, dude.”

Sean Strickland isn't interested in fighting at the UFC White House event:



"Just to go hang out with the f***ing Epstein list, I'm good dude."



(via @adinross) pic.twitter.com/kPT9SGvh1X — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 19, 2025

Sean Strickland was last seen in action at UFC 312 this past February, where he suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss in his failed bid to regain the middleweight title against then-champion Dricus Du Plessis. He has gone 4–4 across his last eight appearances inside the Octagon.