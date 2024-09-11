UFC Fighter Sean Strickland Calls Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris a ‘Succubus’ during Debate with Donald Trump

ByCraig Pekios
UFC Fighter Sean Strickland Calls Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris a 'Succubus' during Debate with Donald Trump

Sean Strickland dubbed Kamala Harrison a “succubus” during his live commentary of Tuesday’s presidential debate.

Unsurprisingly, the former UFC middleweight champion had few positive things to say about the current Vice President during the simulcasted debate between Harris and former U.S. President Donald Trump who is vying for a second term in the White House after being voted out by Americans four years ago.

Sean Strickland

“@KamalaHarris “We will fix the housing shortage, the economy and immigration” yall where is this little succubus been the last 4 years?! Been getting worse the moment the dead body and succubus entered office,” Strickland wrote on X.

Minutes before that post, Strickland took another dig at the Oakland, California native, calling her a “soulless politician” mid-debate.

READ MORE:  Francis Ngannou Gives Jake Paul Stark Warning About Mike Tyson: "Mike is something else."
Sean Strickland

Watching @KamalaHarris try not to giggle while”@realDonaldTrump is talking about Afghanistan… She almost let the soulless politician show…”

Sean Strickland throws support behind Donald Trump following UFC 302 victory

Of course, Strickland is a staunch supporter of Trump and even praised the embattled ex-POTUS during a post-fight speech following his win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302 in June.

“President Trump, you’re the man, bro,” Strickland said after being given the win. “It’s a damn travesty what they’re doing to you. I’ll be donating [to] you, my man. Let’s get it done.”

Days before Trump sat Octagon-side at the event in Newark, New Jersey, he made history by becoming the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes. A New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor Stormy Daniels who said the two had sex.

“This was a rigged, disgraceful trial,” an angry Trump told reporters after leaving the courtroom. “The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 (election night) by the people. They know what happened, and everyone knows what happened here.”

Donald Trump May 21 2024 1536x1035 1

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on November 26.

READ MORE:  Rafael Fiziev cleared for UFC return amid ACL injury, echoes plans for fight with Dan Hooker

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts