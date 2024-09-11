UFC Fighter Sean Strickland Calls Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris a ‘Succubus’ during Debate with Donald Trump

Sean Strickland dubbed Kamala Harrison a “succubus” during his live commentary of Tuesday’s presidential debate.

Unsurprisingly, the former UFC middleweight champion had few positive things to say about the current Vice President during the simulcasted debate between Harris and former U.S. President Donald Trump who is vying for a second term in the White House after being voted out by Americans four years ago.

“@KamalaHarris “We will fix the housing shortage, the economy and immigration” yall where is this little succubus been the last 4 years?! Been getting worse the moment the dead body and succubus entered office,” Strickland wrote on X.

Minutes before that post, Strickland took another dig at the Oakland, California native, calling her a “soulless politician” mid-debate.

Watching @KamalaHarris try not to giggle while”@realDonaldTrump is talking about Afghanistan… She almost let the soulless politician show…”

Sean Strickland throws support behind Donald Trump following UFC 302 victory

Of course, Strickland is a staunch supporter of Trump and even praised the embattled ex-POTUS during a post-fight speech following his win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302 in June.

“President Trump, you’re the man, bro,” Strickland said after being given the win. “It’s a damn travesty what they’re doing to you. I’ll be donating [to] you, my man. Let’s get it done.”

Days before Trump sat Octagon-side at the event in Newark, New Jersey, he made history by becoming the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes. A New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor Stormy Daniels who said the two had sex.

“This was a rigged, disgraceful trial,” an angry Trump told reporters after leaving the courtroom. “The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 (election night) by the people. They know what happened, and everyone knows what happened here.”

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on November 26.