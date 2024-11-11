Sean Strickland Defends David Goggins, Urges Followers to ‘Stay Real’ Amid Social Media Drama

In an interesting twist, Sean Strickland kinda-sorta came to the defense of ex-U.S. Navy SEAL David Goggins on social media.

Over the last several months, Strickland and Goggins have taken digs at one another — much of it surrounding the former UFC middleweight champion’s negative comments about Navy SEALS. However, Strickland seemingly came to the defense of Goggins after seeing the ultramarathon runner get flustered by some negative comments online.

Recently, Goggins shared an inspirational message on Instagram that came from a teenager who is battling cancer. In the video caption, Goggins wrote:

“I know some of you don’t believe in God, I really don’t care if you do or don’t. This is a very powerful message from a young man who believes much bigger than himself.”

While a majority of the comments were positive, there were a few negative reactions to the video. That appeared to set Goggins off, prompting the fitness guru to post a video response.

Sean Strickland Offers His Take on David Goggins’ Frustration

Seeing both the posts, Strickland decided to reach out to Goggins and his followers with a very simple message.

“Alright, so David Goggins posted this video, and he’s losing his damn mind,” Strickland said. “Anyway, the gist of the video he posted was somebody who is dying of cancer. And this guy has deep faith in God, and I respect that. [The video has] millions and millions of views and a few negative comments. Statistically speaking, you wouldn’t even take it into a study how small that percentage is. “Social media is not real, man, you guys need to understand this. These lives you see, these people you see, they are not real… This toxic cesspool of Instagram, it f*cking corrupts your brain. Social media is not real, guys. Real life is real[ly] nice.”