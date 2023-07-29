Linked with an undisputed middleweight title pairing against current division gold holder, Israel Adesanya in September, surging division contender, Sean Strickland has claimed there is a “deadline” imposed by him in order for the promotion to actually make good on a planned UFC 293 clash on September 9.

Strickland, who most recently featured earlier this month, turned in a second round win over Abusupiyan Magomedov in a headliner, stopping the Russian-born contender with a series of second round strikes for a TKO victory.

As for Adesanya, the Nigerian-Kiwi has yet to return since he headlined UFC 287 back in April, defeating incoming UFC 291 co-headliner, Alex Pereira with a stunning second round KO, to reclaim the division’s undisputed title.

Expected to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia in September, Adesanya has yet to be booked for his return ‘Down Under’, however, recently claimed that a long-awaited grudge match with number one ranked contender, Dricus du Plessis was likely a no-go for the pay-per-view card.

Sean Strickland calls for motion on his fight with Israel Adesanya by next week

As a result, Strickland was targeted by the City Kickboxing staple, with the former now imposing a “deadline” to make the matchup for UFC 293.

“Well, Monday is my deadline for this fight (with Israel Adesanya) to happen and if it doesn’t then f*ck it, life is good,” Sean Strickland tweeted. “I won’t have to cancel my trip I had planned.”

“UFC history. Sean fight this good guy on a 2 day notice. “Sure”,” Sean Strickland tweeted. “Sean fight this guy we want to be the next big name in the top 5 if he bats you. “Sure”. Sean we might have you fly across the world on a 5 week notice to fight the Chinese Champion. “Sure”. LMAO……..”

Prior to his victory over Magomedov earlier this month, Strickland turned in a unanimous decision win over the highly-touted, Nassourdine Imavov at the light heavyweight limit in an impromptu headliner back in January.

