Claiming earlier this month that managers representing fighters under the UFC banner have taken percentages of bonuses earned by competitors, newly-minted undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley has claimed that percentage is often in the region of 20% – while some managers have received a further 20% of their client’s overall fight purse.

O’Malley, the newly-minted bantamweight champion, headlined UFC 292 two weeks ago in Boston, Massachusetts, defeating Uniondale wrestling ace, Aljamain Sterling with a stunning second round knockout at the TD Garden.

The outspoken Montana native, who represents himself, drew attention when he made the staggering claim that some managers who represent fighters under the UFC banner, actually receive a percentage of post-fight bonuses earned by their respective clients.

Sean O’Malley makes staggering claim about certain MMA managers

However, divulging on that claim overnight, the Dana White’s Contender Series product has now claimed that up to 20% of fighter’s pursues and bonuses receives, have been deducted by certain managers operating in mixed martial arts.

“There are managers that take 20% of fighter’s purses AND 20% of their bonuses,” Sean O’Malley posted on his official X account. If you do this to the fighters you are a POS.”

There are managers that take 20% of fighters purses AND 20% of their bonuses. If you do this to the fighters you are a POS. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 28, 2023

Already planning for his first attempted bantamweight title defense, O’Malley, who had welcomed a future rematch with Sterling, first wants to compete at UFC 296 in December, taking on either former-foe, Marlon Vera in a title re-run – or landing a title defense against former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo.

And off the back of his title victory, fan-favorite striker, O’Malley inked himself with two new face tattoos to reflect his championship win against Sterling – including a king’s crown, and the word ‘champ’ – paired with Roman numerals.

Who would you like to see Sean O’Malley fight next?