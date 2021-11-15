Outspoken UFC bantamweight rising star Sean O’Malley has gotten himself involved in a Twitter beef between Conor Mcgregor and Petr Yan.

‘Suga’ has shown his support for the ‘Notorious’ one and has seemingly gone after the whole bantamweight division, suggesting that Mcgregor doesn’t need to worry about these “little dudes” and he will “deal with them”.

This whole feud started when a Twitter user tweeted their top five boxers in the UFC which included both Mcgregor and Yan, this caused a response from the former dual-weight champion who said he had already outboxed three of the other five fighters on the list before adding, “Yan is good but he would rip him up”.

I outboxed 3 guys on this list! There’s no one even remotely close to my boxing in the ufc. Even Dustin only got shots off post the leg damage. Everyone has been pucked around by me if we are going off boxing. Yan is good tho, i like his style. I’d rip him up in that shell tho. https://t.co/kjB61gqFGX — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

Not to be held back by Mcgregor, Yan would fire back with a tweet of his own before O’Malley butted in.

@TheNotoriousMMA let me take care of these little dudes. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) November 14, 2021

With Mcgregor now sporting a record of 22-6 and being on a two-fight losing streak coming off back-to-back losses to fellow lightweight Dustin Poirer, this comeback fight could be the most important of his career. However, the Irishman has vowed to come back stronger than ever and can be seen through his social media training hard for his comeback.

Yan is just coming off his win over fellow lightweight contender Cory Sandhagen with him also winning the interim bantamweight title in the process, he will now be looking to win become the undisputed bantamweight champion once again after previously losing that tag in controversial fashion when he squared off against Aljamain Sterling earlier this year.

What’s next for Sean O’Malley?

O’Malley’s next fight will be at UFC 269 against Raulian Pavia who is currently riding a two-fight win streak and could be a challenge for ‘Suga’ who is looking to carry on his own win streak after suffering his first and only career loss in 2020.

Do you think Sean O’Malley is capable of beating the top bantamweights?

