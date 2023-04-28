Sean O’Malley weighs in on Israel Adesanya’s ongoing dispute with his former partner.

Earlier this month, Israel Adesanya gave a rare insight into his personal life in a social media rant regarding his ex-girlfriend. The 33-year-old would call out the unnamed women, declaring he has ‘time and lawyer money’ via his Instagram.

“You don’t care about my life cause you’ve sold info about me, so I don’t care about yours. I don’t even hate; I just don’t care about you. I’ve not been in love with you for a while. In summary, I’m glad this happened. I wouldn’t change a f**king thing,” said Adesanya.

“Me loading up receipts…. Y’all shoulda left me the f**k alone! I got time and I got lawyer money”

“Women’s ‘Standards ‘ are merely fairy tales they have after living in a nightmare.” “LOL women…”

Sean O’Malley reacts

Talking on his podcast, O’Malley would come to the defence of the reigning middleweight champion and would state that ‘b**ches’ are crazy.

“I don’t know how their relationship was ever because I didn’t even know he had a girlfriend or anything, but to want half of his sh*t, to want half of what he’s gone out there and done, that’s absolutely ridiculous. Be happy, Izzy, give her a thousand bucks, she’ll be alright.” Said O’Malley.

“Maybe if they were together 15 years, since the beginning, and she didn’t work cause she was constantly making him food, massaging, at the gym doing all this stuff for him, then I say yeah. Definitely not half, no way in hell half, but maybe compensate a little bit. I mean, dude, girls, you could be in love but the second happens, them b**ches get crazy.”(H/T Sportskeeda)

