UFC bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley has questioned why fans have backed Paddy Pimblett‘s claims that he would not fight a top-10 contender on his current Octagon contract, despite the fact he received some perceived backlash for his similar comments.



Montana native, O’Malley is slated to return at UFC 269 on December 11. as part of a blockbuster main card, as he matches with the #15 ranked bantamweight challenger, Raulian Paiva — in a bid to crack the top-15 rankings.



Undefeated in his last two since suffering his first professional loss back in August of last year, O’Malley convincingly laid waste to both UFC alum, Thomas Almeida, and upcoming feature, Kris Moutinho at UFC 259 and UFC 264, respectively earlier this year.



For former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, Pimblett, the Next Generation MMA mainstay made his long-awaited UFC bow back in September — stopping Brazil’s Luigi Vendramini with a late first round knockout following a prior scare on the feet in the opening round.

After the bout, the Liverpool native insisted that he did not need to call out any fighter for his next Octagon walk, and when it was suggested he should fight former interim champion, Tony Ferguson next, Pimblett maintained he would not take a fight with Ferguson, nor another top-10 opponent without a significant pay increase from the promotion — six-figures, in fact.



“F*ck that,” Pimblett said. “I’m not fighting a top-10 (opponent) on the money I’m on, lad. Nick Peet was saying he’d like to see me against Tony Ferguson. And, lad, I’d like to see me against Tony Ferguson, but not on the contract I’m on now. F*ck that. Get paid money to fight Tony Ferguson, lad. Yeah, he’s still one of the best 155ers in the world, lad. I want f*cking six figures, lad, then I’m fighting him.”



Sean O’Malley questions fan reaction to similar claims made by Paddy Pimblett



Addressing Pimblett’s comments, which came in a similar vein as his own, O’Malley questioned why he received criticism for his stance, whilst the lightweight finisher did not.

“Did you see Paddy [Pimblett] said he’s not fighting anyone from the top-10 till (sic) he makes six figures,” Sean O’Malley asked his coach, Tim Welch on his podcast. “I’m like, ‘Dude, that’s what I’ve been saying and I got so much f*cking sh*t for that saying like I want to get paid more if I’m to fight the top, top dudes.’ Then Paddy says it and people are like, ‘F*ck, yeah, makes sense.’” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

O’Malley had previously questioned why it would benefit him financially to take a hypothetical fight with upcoming interim title challenger, the #1 ranked, Petr Yan ahead of a bout with an unranked fighter, explaining how he would receive the same payday from the UFC for taking either fight.