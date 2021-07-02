An exciting welterweight bout between rising star, Sean Brady and the uber popular, Kevin ‘The Motown Phenom’ Lee has been rebooked for August 28.

The event doesn’t have an officially announced location or venue yet but it is expected to take place at UFC APEX.

Brady and Lee were originally supposed to meet at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at UFC 264 on July 10.

Unfortunately, Lee suffered a rib injury and was forced to withdraw from the bout.

This is just the latest bit of bad luck Lee has suffered. The former interim title challenger has been side-lined since losing to Charles Oliveira at UFC Fight Night Brasilia last May. Lee suffered an ACL tear during then fight then another in his other leg during the recovery process.

Brady last featured at UFC 259 in March at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada — scoring a rather one-sided arm-triangle stoppage over Jake Matthews. The victory came as Brady’s fourth from his first four Octagon walks. He currently boasts a perfect 14-0 record and seems to be a potential player at 170lbs.

Who do you think will win this welterweight clash on August 28? Sean Brady or Kevin Lee?