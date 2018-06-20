Say What? Nate Diaz Is A New Father

You probably didn’t see this one coming.

A report surfaced from TMZ Sports today that longtime UFC veteran Nate Diaz is a new father after his longtime girlfriend Misty Brown gave birth to a baby girl on June 6.

According to public records obtained by TMZ, Brown, who hails from Stockton, Calif., like Diaz, welcomed a healthy girl in a California hospital.

The two reportedly began dating in 2012 and have repeatedly posted pictures of one another on social media. A call to Diaz’ camp for comments on the newborn was reportedly not returned.

Diaz has been out of action since his ultra-close majority decision loss to rival Conor McGregor in August 2016 and has been rumored to be returning to MMA soon despite nothing concrete being officially announced.

There’s been no word if the birth of his daughter will delay that perceived comeback – or if it was even going to happen.