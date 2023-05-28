Sam Alvey (34-18 MMA) returned to winning ways this Saturday night, snapping his much discussed about nine-fight winless streak.

The former UFC veteran made his return to the cage for the first time since being released by the UFC, following his knockout loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk (16-6 MMA) in August 2022.

Alvey’s return to action did not disappoint, as ‘Smilin’ kept the crowd inside the Columbus Convention Trade Centre off their feet finishing Cameron Graham (6-13 MMA) in the third round at B2 Fighting Series 183.

Sam Alvey was able to smoother his opponent with multiple takedown attempts, landing some heavy ground and pound for three rounds. Ultimately the referee was forced to step in and stop the fight with 43 seconds left in the third round.

Sam Alvey wins his first fight since 2018 via TKO at B2 Fighting Series 183 pic.twitter.com/0Lb6iIpHQD — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 28, 2023

From the first bell right until the stoppage the 37-year-old reminded everyone he can still bang and isn’t done with MMA just yet.

Sam Alvey declared a future UFC Hall of Famer following win

Prior to his win at B2 Fighting Series 183, Alvey had not had his hand raised since his split decision victory against Gian Villante at UFC Fight Night 131 in 2018.

Since then, Sam Alvey just couldn’t find his grove in the UFC, losing a unprecedented nine fight winless streak which to this day is a UFC record.

UFC President Dana White finally decided to pull the trigger and release the UFC veteran ensuing his 13thloss in the UFC. Alvey competed for the UFC a total of 24 times across a span of eight years and ended with a record of 10-13-1.

Although Sam Alvey is unsure about what’s next for him, one thing is certain: he has left a legacy as a fighter and a fan favourite. Fans will undoubtedly want to see him inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame someday.

“Sam Alvey should be in the UFC Hall of Fame one day” pic.twitter.com/zzzyLeWspf — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 28, 2023

Do you think Sam Alvey should be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame?