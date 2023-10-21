Said Nurmagomedov stops Muin Gafurov with stunning opening minute guillotine choke – UFC 294 Highlights

Bantamweight division staple, Said Nurmagomedov bounces back to the winner’s enclosure with aplomb tonight in the main card opener of UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE — stopping opponent Muin Gafurov with a first round guillotine choke submission win in the Middle East.

Nurmagomedov, who entered tonight’s clash with Gafurov off the back of a unanimous decision loss to Jonathan Martinez, turns in Octagon win number seven tonight, stopping the previously mentioned challenger with a blistering opening round win.

Capitalizing after a hasty takedown attempt from Gafurov, Nurmagomedov latched onto a front choke on the former at the Octagon tenure, forced a tap on the near side, and landing his fifth stoppage victory in the Octagon from seven total wins.

Below, catch the highlights from Said Nurmagomedov’s submission win at UFC 294