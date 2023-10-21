Said Nurmagomedov stops Muin Gafurov with stunning opening minute guillotine choke – UFC 294 Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Bantamweight division staple, Said Nurmagomedov bounces back to the winner’s enclosure with aplomb tonight in the main card opener of UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE — stopping opponent Muin Gafurov with a first round guillotine choke submission win in the Middle East.

Nurmagomedov, who entered tonight’s clash with Gafurov off the back of a unanimous decision loss to Jonathan Martinez, turns in Octagon win number seven tonight, stopping the previously mentioned challenger with a blistering opening round win.

Capitalizing after a hasty takedown attempt from Gafurov, Nurmagomedov latched onto a front choke on the former at the Octagon tenure, forced a tap on the near side, and landing his fifth stoppage victory in the Octagon from seven total wins.

Below, catch the highlights from Said Nurmagomedov’s submission win at UFC 294

