Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero in New York on Friday 2nd May 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero Date : Fri, May 2, 2025

: Fri, May 2, 2025 Location : Times Square, New York

: Times Square, New York Broadcast : DAZN PPV

: DAZN PPV Broadcast in the UK: DAZN PPV

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero Full fight card

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero: Welterweight

Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez: Welterweight

Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Arnold Barboza Jr: For Lopez’s WBO Junior Welterweight Title

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero Tale of the Tape

Name: Ryan Garcia Rolando Romero Country: United States United States Age: 26 29 Height: 5 ft 8+1⁄ 2 in (174 cm) 5 ft 8 in (173 cm) Weight: Welterweight Welterweight Reach: 70 in (178 cm) 67 in (170 cm)

Start date and time

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero is taking place on the 2nd of May, in Time Square in New York. The main card start time is around 7 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. PT and midnight in the UK. The main event, Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero will start around 10 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT which is 3 a.m. GMT in the UK.

Betting Odds

Ryan Garcia: (-770) Favorite

Rolando Romero: (+500) Underdog

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near New York or plan to attend Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero in Times Square, tickets will be available here.

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero Trailer

TBA

PPV price and Live streams

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero is Live on DAZN PPV and the event will also be live on DAZN PPV in the UK.

What is Next after Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero?

The next boxing event that follows Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero is Saul Alvarez vs. William Scull. on May 3rd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.