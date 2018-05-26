Rory MacDonald Reacts To Gegard Mousasi’s Callout

It didn’t take long for Rory MacDonald to react to Gegard Mousasi’s callout

As seen in the main event of Friday’s Bellator 200 event at the SSE Arena in London, England on the Paramount Network, Mousasi was able to defeat Rafael Carvalho to win the middleweight title when he was able to score a TKO victory in just 3:25 of the very first round.

Just moments after the fight, Mousasi called him out and this led to MacDonald responding through the power of Twitter by accepting the challenge.

It was noted in Mousasi’s promo in his post-fight interview that he wanted to fight MacDonald unless he “chickens out.”

Make no mistake about it though, there is some history between these two fighters as they have exchanged some heated words on social media in the past including the very moment that Mousasi signed with Bellator last year.

Both fighters are on top of their divisions as MacDonald is the welterweight champion and Mousasi is obviously now the new middleweight champion.

The welterweight champ has stated in the past in interviews that he would be willing to move up and compete in multiple divisions since signing with Bellator in 2016.

MacDonald, who became a big name while fighting inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner, won the Bellator welterweight title by scoring a unanimous decision win over Douglas Lima at Bellator 192 back in January.

“@mousasi_mma congratulations on you dominant victory, @ScottCoker @rich_chou i know you wanted a title defense from me before challenging at middle weight. but myself vs @mousasi_mma is the fight to make right now, so lets make this happen!?”

