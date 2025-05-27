MMA Insider Reveals Why Ronda Rousey Lost the Sport’s Respect: “She Didn’t Give Back”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on why mixed martial arts fans and experts aren’t big fans of Ronda Rousey.

As we know, Ronda Rousey is easily one of the most iconic female fighters in the history of combat sports. She has done some truly incredible things during her time in MMA, and that much is an understatement. However, after suffering back to back losses at the hands of Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, she walked away from the cage – and never returned.

Instead, she decided to take a run at professional wrestling. She had a pretty successful stint in WWE, but now, Ronda Rousey seems to be just enjoying life with her family. At this point, it seems unlikely that she’s going to make a return of any kind to the UFC.

In a recent video, Chael Sonnen gave his thoughts on the situation.

Chael Sonnen’s view on Ronda Rousey

“You ever figure out why the sport never, outside of Dana White, never talks good about Ronda? It’s not ’cause Ronda actually did anything bad—she just didn’t come back and give back. She gave her interviews to Ellen and people that aren’t part of our sport. So then you have the people that are grinding it out every day and you’re going, ‘You’re not going to come and give me time? You’re on top of your game and can bring in attention, you’re not going to give it to me?”

For Rousey, we can’t imagine she’s going to care all too much about what the masses think of her. She has a legacy of success in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and although her reputation isn’t the best, she still did some great things – and that will forever be remembered as long as this sport continues to thrive.