Robert Whittaker targets June UFC return in fight with Sean Strickland: ‘I’m excited about that’

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker has revealed he is currently targeting a June return to action later this summer — in a potential title eliminator against fellow ex-UFC champion, Sean Strickland.

Whittaker, who has yet to return to action since co-headlining UFC 308 back in October, suffered a devastating opening round face crank submission loss to the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev in Abu Dhabi.

As for Strickland, the former champion headlined UFC 312 earlier this month, dropping a title rematch clash with common-foe, Dricus du Plessis over the course of five rounds in a lacklustre performance in Syndey.

Robert Whittaker welcomes Sean Strickland matchup in June return

However, linked with a slew of potential matchups in his return to action, fan-favorite striker, Whittaker has laid out plans to compete again this summer, claiming he would “excited” to share the Octagon with the outspoken, Strickland next.

“I think (Sean) Strickland makes a good argument to have because I feel like we’ve both been in that top sort of pond for a while circling each other,” Robert Whittaker told On Paper with Anthony Smith. “For whatever reason we haven’t been matched up, but we’ve both been in proximity for a while, and it’s most likely the fight to make.

“I’m excited about that fight,” Robert Whittaker continued. “I look at his style and find it curious. I find it exciting to try and work out. He’s a tough dude. … But yeah, I’m really proud of my skill set, and confident in my skill set. I know I’ve had off days, but you work through them. I’m still putting things together sometimes.”

A June return for Whittaker seems to be the preferred date for a comeback, with the promotion expected to host a UFC 317 card during International Fight Week at the end of that same month in ‘Sin City’.

“I’ve just been working on some things, working on some new skill, working on some new skill sets, but I want to come back this year in June,” Robert Whittaker said. “That’s when I want to put my hand up to fight because it gives me a good amount of time to just continue doing what I’m doing, but also ease into a camp properly and come in my best self.”