Robbie Lawler Claims Colby Covington Fight ‘Fell Into Place’

Tomorrow night (Sat. August 3, 2019) UFC Newark will be headlined by a welterweight matchup between Robbie Lawler and Colby Covington.

The action goes down from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Covington and Lawler are former teammates from American Top Team (ATT). “Chaos” seems to hold some animosity over the way Lawler departed from the gym. Now, they’ll settle their differences inside the Octagon tomorrow night.

Speaking to UFC.com, Lawler discussed bouncing back from his upsetting defeat to Ben Askren earlier this summer. Unfortunately, Lawler did not receive an immediate rematch after the controversial submission loss to “Funky,” but he seems to have moved past that.

“The Ben Askren fight happened the way it happened and showed me where I needed to be; showed me where I was and where I wanted to go,” said Lawler. “I just got back in the gym and started working on things to fine tune and get better.”

As for how the fight between Covington and Lawler came together, the former welterweight champion claims things simply “fell into place.”

“They asked me, I talked to my coaches and my manager — I was already in pretty good shape, it was five weeks out, but it all worked out,” Lawler added. “It’s a big fight against an interim titleholder and it kind of all fell into place.”

What do you think about the matchup between Lawler and Covington?