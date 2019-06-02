RIZIN 16 Results: Tenshin Nasukawa Wins Again, Full Night Of Finishes

Spread the word!













RIZIN 16 is in the books as the full results from the show have surfaced online and it was quite the show. This RIZIN Fighting Federation event took place in Kobe, Japan, on Sunday, June 2nd.

In the main event, Tenshin Nasukawa scored a TKO in the second round over Martin Blanco to claim the ISKA featherweight title.

In the co-main event, RIZIN super atomweight champion Ayaka Hamasaki successfully retained her title against Invicta FC atomweight champion Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision.

Nasukawa’s teammate Daiju Shiratori versus Hiroto Yamaguchi also fought in a kickboxing bout on this show. Shiratori won the fight by unanimous decision.

The promotion returns with RIZIN 17 on July 28, 2019 in Saitama, Japan at the Saitama Super Arena. Here are the full results from RIZIN 16:

RIZIN 16 Results