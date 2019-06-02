RIZIN 16 Results: Tenshin Nasukawa Wins Again, Full Night Of Finishes

RIZIN 16 is in the books as the full results from the show have surfaced online and it was quite the show. This RIZIN Fighting Federation event took place in Kobe, Japan, on Sunday, June 2nd.
In the main event, Tenshin Nasukawa scored a TKO in the second round over Martin Blanco to claim the ISKA featherweight title.
In the co-main event, RIZIN super atomweight champion Ayaka Hamasaki successfully retained her title against Invicta FC atomweight champion Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision.
Nasukawa’s teammate Daiju Shiratori versus Hiroto Yamaguchi also fought in a kickboxing bout on this show. Shiratori won the fight by unanimous decision.
The promotion returns with RIZIN 17 on July 28, 2019 in Saitama, Japan at the Saitama Super Arena. Here are the full results from RIZIN 16:
RIZIN 16 Results
- Featherweight – 125lbs: KB – (C) – Tenshin Nasukawa def Martin Blanco via round-two TKO (knee to body)
- Super atomweight – 108lbs: (C)Ayaka Hamasaki def Jinh Yu Frey via unanimous decision
- Super atomweight: Miyuu Yamamoto def Kanna Asakura via unanimous decision
- Heavyweight – 207-265lbs: Jake Heun def Roque Martinez via split decision
- Flyweight – 129lbs: Yusaku Nakamura def Topnoi Tiger Muay Thai via unanimous decision
- Lightweight – 155lbs: Tofiq Musayev def Daron Cruickshank via unanimous decision
- Bantamweight – 135lbs: Uoi Fullswing def Kana Hyatt via third-round TKO (punches and soccer kicks)
- Catchweight – 129lbs: KB – Ryuji Horio def KUNITAKA via unanimous decision
- Bantamweight: Erson Yamamoto def Tim Eschtruth via first-round KO (elbow)
- Catchweight – 128lbs: KB – Taiju Shiratori def Hiroto Yamaguchi via unanimous decision
- Catchweight – 129lbs: Takaki Soya def Namiki Kawahara via first-round KO (punch)
- Catchweight – 131lbs: KB – Kan Nakamura def ITTO via second-round KO (head kick)
- Catchweight – 123lbs: KB – Seiki Ueyama def KENGO via first-round TKO
- Catchweight – 151lbs: KB – YUYA def Tanaka Yuki via first-round TKO